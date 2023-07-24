Home

News

India

Andhra Pradesh: 13-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Gang-Raped By 2 Teenagers, Body Found In Canal

Andhra Pradesh: 13-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Gang-Raped By 2 Teenagers, Body Found In Canal

Police said the victim, a Class 9 student at Nimmakuru High School in Pamarru Mandal, left for school on the morning of July 20 (Thursday) from her home in Nibhanupudi village in Krishna district.

Representational Image

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a 13-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide after she was reportedly raped by two teenage boys in Pamarru Mandal village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. According to the police, the minor girl was reported missing four days ago and her body was found, Sunday, in a nearby canal in the area.

Trending Now

Police said the victim, a Class 9 student at Nimmakuru High School in Pamarru Mandal, left for school on the morning of July 20 (Thursday) from her home in Nibhanupudi village in Krishna district. However, when she did not return, her parents got worried and filed a missing complaint on the same day at a local police station, India Today reported.

You may like to read

A senior officer said the girl committed suicide out of humiliation after being raped by two teenage boys, adding that the girl’s mother, Vani, had filed a complaint, stating that her 13-year-old daughter had gone missing.

Gudiwada DSP Srikanth said that based on the mother’s complaint, a case was registered by the police and eight teams were formed to probe the case. He said that during investigation, teenage suspect, identified as Lokesh, was detained and questioned.

Giving details, DSP Srikanth said Lokesh lured the minor victim on the pretext of love. He said that Lokesh, along with his relative, Narendra, took the girl to a lodge in nearby Uyyur town where they allegedly raped her.

“Unable to bear the humiliation, the girl killed herself. The body of the minor girl was found four days later in Mantripalem in Movva mandal,” the officer said.

He said a case has been registered against Lokesh and Narendra under sections 376(B), 376(VA), 342 of IPC, 13 POCSO, relevant sections of the SC and ST Act, adding that further investigations are underway.

Dalit girl gangraped in front of boyfriend

A similar incident was reported from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur earlier this month where a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by by three college students in front of a boy she had eloped with.

According to police at the time, the three accused, who thrashed the victim’s boyfriend before taking turns to rape her, were arrested hours after the incident.

A senior police official said the accused were canvassing for a student leader seeking a ticket from the RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for student union elections.

The ABVP, however, said it has no links with the accused.

The girl eloped with her boyfriend from Ajmer on Saturday. They took a bus and reached Jodhpur around 10:30 pm. Later, they went to a guest house to get a room but left after the caretaker, Suresh Jat, misbehaved with the girl, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan told news agency PTI.

The two then went to Paota Chauraha, where the three accused — Samandar Singh Bhati, Dharmpal Singh and Bhattam Singh (aged 20-22) — approached them, she said.

The accused befriended the girl and her boyfriend, and offered them food and cold drinks, the DCP said.

When the girl and her boyfriend told the accused about themselves, the three assured them of help. Around 4 am, the accused took them to the hockey ground at the old campus of Jai Narayan Vyas University (JNVU) on the pretext of taking them to the railway station, Duhan had said.

After reaching the ground, they thrashed the boy and held him hostage, while taking turns to rape the girl, she said.

As morning walkers started reaching the campus, the accused fled the spot. The girl’s boyfriend sought help from the morning walkers, who informed the police, she added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES