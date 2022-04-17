Amaravati: A minor skirmish led to stone-pelting between two communities in Andhra’s Kurnool district on Saturday night. The skirmish occurred while a religious procession was being taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Holagunda village in the Kurnool district. According to reports, 20 persons have been taken into custody based on videos of the incident and are being interrogated. The situation has returned to normal after police intervention. Adequate civil and armed forces have also been deployed in the area.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: 15 Injured, 20 Detained in Connection With Stone-Pelting on Hanuman Jayanti in AP's Kurnool

As per the reports, when the procession reached a mosque in the village, the Jayanti organisers switched off the mike, in reverence to the Ramzan observation. But some devotees allegedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Irked by this, the Muslims started pelting stones at the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The Jayanti participants too retaliated, police said.

The police then took the two sides to the local police station to quell the frenzy. Some tension prevailed even at the station but the authorities gave a stern warning to the two sides and brokered peace, the sources added.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Reddy rushed to Holagunda village to oversee the situation. Additional police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Severe clashes had taken place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The situation is under control now as the Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation.

In Karnataka also, a mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post in the early hours of Sunday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been clamped in Hubballi city.