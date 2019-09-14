New Delhi: At least five people were burnt alive, including three children, while another sustained severe injury after a fire engulfed a car on Saturday in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place near Mamadugu village in Gangavaram Mandal of Chittoor district when a family was returning from Tirupati to Bengaluru.

As per reports of the villagers, the owner of the car identified as Vishnu was speeding when it lost control and toppled over and rammed into the roadside barrier. Within no time, the fuel tank of the car exploded and the car was engulfed in flames.

Fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The villagers had already managed to rescue Vishnu out of the car but were unable to save the rest.

Narrating the accident, Chittoor district superintendent Venkatappala Naidu told reporters that Vishnu was travelling from Tirupati to drop his sister Kala and her son Bhanu Teja off at their residence in Bengaluru.

The police said that according to preliminary investigation it was found that the car had caught fire before it overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu’s wife Jhahnavi, son Pavan Ram and daughter Sai Ashritha, his sister Kalavathi and her son Bhanu Teja. At the same time, Vishnu who is “critical condition” has been admitted to a hospital in Palamaner town.

The police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.