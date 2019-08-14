Amravati: At least three children died of electrocution in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district at 7 AM today, ANI reported.

An FIR has been registered. Further, an investigation into the matter is underway.

In an earlier incident which took place in UP, two persons died from electrocution when they were going to immerse a Saraswati idol in the Ganges in Ballia district. Chhotu Kumar Singh (20) and Mayank (18) died after they came into contact with live electricity wire when they were travelling in a tractor trolley, the police said.