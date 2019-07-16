Anantapur: Three people were killed including a local temple priest in what is suspected to be a case of human sacrifice in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, stated a report. The incident came to light on Monday morning after devotees saw the bodies at the temple premises and immediately alerted the police about the murder.

Priest Sivarami Reddy (70), his sister K Kamalamma (75) and a devotee named Satya Lakshmamma (70) were those who were brutally murdered, stated a report by Times of India. The bodies had slits on their throats and their blood was poured over the Shivalinga idol and the anthills located near the temple.

The victims hailed from Bengaluru. They had gone to the local Lord Shiva temple in Korthikota village of Tanakallu Mandal in Anantapur district to spend a night there in order to fulfil a vow.

After hearing the news of the alleged human sacrifice, Kadiri rural police rushed to the spot. According to a report, Anantapur SP Satya Yesubabu who visited the spot claimed that treasure hunters and other 4-5 suspects could be behind the triple murders.

In yet another incident earlier this week, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beheading two tribal children at a village in Latehar district, Jharkhand, the police said on Friday. The headless bodies of an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were found buried under a pile of sand beside the accused’s house in Semarhat village on July 11.

A police officer said, “It is not a case of human sacrifice or black magic as suspected by a section of the villagers.” Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla said the man is an accused and was out on bail when he allegedly committed this crime.

(With Agency inputs)