New Delhi: 5 people died and 30 went missing when a tourist boat, with about 60 people on board, capsized in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Sunday. 23 people have been rescued thus far.

Of those on board, 11 were crew members. The incident comes just two days after 11 people lost their lives as their boat capsized during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bhopal.

According to reports, the boat, which is run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), left Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam for Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination and capsized near Kachhuluru.

Over the past few days, the river had been overflowing due to sudden floods. On Sunday, when the mishap occurred, it had over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater in it.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed ministers and officials to coordinate to help in rescue efforts.

Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam has spoken to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and enquired about the incident. He also directed that a helicopter be deployed to trace those missing after the mishap.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 30 members each, too, have been sent for rescue operations.