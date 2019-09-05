A 74-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh has realised her dream of becoming a mother after she gave birth to twin girls on Thursday in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in a private hospital in Guntur.

Erramatti Mangayamma and her husband Raja Rao, 78, have been married for 57 years and though they had been trying every means possible to conceive, they were unsuccessful.

It was only when a neighbour of theirs delivered a child at 55 through artificial insemination that Erramatti began to hope that her dream of becoming a mother would come true.

“I thought we would breathe our last without having children. But, a woman in our neighbourhood conceived and delivered a baby at her 55. She told me it is possible to conceive through IVF technology. I proposed and my husband agreed,” Bangalore Mirror quoted Erramatti as saying.

They next approached gynecologist Sanakkayala Aruna, who previously served as Health Minister in Chandrababu Naidu cabinet between 1999 and 2004, in Guntur in November last year, after which Erramatti went through the IVF procedure and conceived in January this year.

“She approached our hospital last year for getting a baby through IVF method. Egg from a donor and sperm from her husband were used. She conceived in January. She delivered twin girls today, both are healthy. Mother is in ICU,” Dr Umasankar, Director of Ahalya Hospital, Guntur said.

Given her age, Erramatti had to have caesarean section performed to deliver the babies, and though she is healthy, she will not be able to breastfeed them.

To ensure that the IVF procedure went off without a hitch, doctors had advice Erramatti to stay in hospital as she needed close monitoring by multiple specialists.

In the end, it was all worth it for the first time parents.