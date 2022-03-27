Tirupati: At least eight people were killed and over 40 others were injured in a ghastly road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district after a private bus, they were travelling in, fell into a valley on the Ghat road near Bhakarpet while negotiating a steep curve late on Saturday night. The victims belonged to the Anantapuramu district and were on their way to a wedding engagement scheduled for Sunday morning.Also Read - SUV With 'MLA' Sticker Hits Street Vendors In Hyderabad, One Killed, Several Injured

According to a senior police official, the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident. "Over-speeding resulted in the accident," the official said.

As it was pitch-dark, the rescue operation took a lot of time. Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch V Appala Naidu and a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured persons using ropes and shifted them to RUIA hospital in Tirupati. Later, the bodies of the deceased were extricated from the accident site.

Andhra Govt to give Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to deceased’s kin

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and others expressed grief over the accident.

