Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 starts at 8.00 am, keep watching this space for early trends.

(Click here for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result)

All political pundits have their eyes on the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results to find out which exit poll got it right since there was a huge divide among the pollsters.

The 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed a tough contest between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Jana Sena Party (JSP). The voting for Assembly Elections 2019 in the state was held on April 11 along with the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 elections, the TDP had won 102 seats, while its former alliance partner BJP secured 4 seats. YSRCP emerged as the only opposition bagging 67 seats. Two independents were also elected.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has already rubbished the claims of exit polls and stated that they are far from the ground realities. He also demanded the Election Commission of India to count VVPATs in at least 50 percent of polling stations.

Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to play an important role in the opposition camp after quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over special status demand for the state.

Assembly Elections were held for the first time in Andhra Pradesh after Telangana was separated from it in 2014.

Naidu is contesting from Kuppam assembly seat against YSRCP’s K. Chandramouli who was runner-up in 2014 assembly elections. His arch rival Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is in contest with TDP’s Satish Reddy from Pulivendla constituency of Kadapa district.

Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan’s JSP is also in the fray and he is contesting from two assembly seats – Gajuwaka (Visakhapatnam) and Bhimavaram (West Godavari).