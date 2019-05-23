Atmakur, Kovur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Sarvepalli, Gudur seats LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 is underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Atmakur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Mekapati Goutham Reddy. In 2014 polls, Reddy had defeated TDP’s Guturu Murali Kanna Babu.

Kovur: TDP’s Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

Nellore City: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Anil Kumar Poluboina. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s M.Sridhara Krishna Reddy.

Nellore Rural: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. He had defeated BJP’s Sannapureddy.Suresh Reddy.

Sarvepalli: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Kakani Govardhan Reddy. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Chandramohan Reddy Somireddy.

Gudur: Pasim Sunil Kumar of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Dr.Bathala Radha Jyothsna Latha.