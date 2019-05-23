Amravati: Counting of votes for Chittoor, Puthalapattu, Palamaner and Kuppam Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh has been underway since 8 AM today. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

These seats had gone to polls on April 11. Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan formed an alliance with Communist Party of India , Communist Party of India (Marxist) , Bahujan Samaj Party. Incumbent Telugu Desam Party Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy are the main opponents. (Also read: Cong Announces List For 45 Assembly Seats)

Chittoor saw a spirited battle among TDP’s A S Manohar, YSRCP’s Arani Srinivasulu(Jangalapalli), JSP’s N Daya Ram, BJP’s V Jaya Kumar and Congress’ Tikki Royal. In 2014, TDP’s D A Sathya Prabha had defeated Jangalapalli Srinivasulu of YSRCP.

Puthalapattu saw M Sunil Kumar of YSRCP win against TDP’s L Lalitha Kumari. This time around, TDP is repeating its candidate while others in the fray are M S Babu of YSRCP, BSP’s M Jagapathi as the JSP+ candidate and BJP’s Bhanuprakash.

Palamaner has YSRCP’s N Amaranath Reddy as the sitting MLA who defeated TDP’s R V Subash Chandra Bose. This time around, TDP’s Amarnath Reddy is pitted against YSRCP’s N Venkatiah Gowda, JSP+’s Poluru Srikanth Naidu and BJP’s P C Eshwar Reddy.

Kuppam is a seat that falls under the Chittoor district. Here, Nara Chandrababu Naidu of TDP is fighting against K. Chandramouli of YSRCP, Mudineni Venkat Ramana of the JSP+, Tulasi Nath N S of the BJP and Dr B R Suresh Babu of the Congress.