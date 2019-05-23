Darsi, Parchur, Addanki, Chirala, Santhanuthalapadu, Ongole Assembly Seats, Results LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 is underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Darsi: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Raghava Rao Sidda. In 2014 polls, Sidda had defeated YSRC’s Buchepalli Shiva Prasad Reddy.

Parchur: TDP’s Yeluri Sambasiva Rao is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Gottipati Bharath Kumar.

Addanki: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Gottipati Ravikumar (Bujji). In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Venkatesh Karanam.

Chirala: This seat is currently represented by NP’s Amanchi Krishna Mohan. He had defeated TDP’s Pothula Suneetha.

Santhanuthalapadu: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Audimulapu Suresh. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Vijay Kumar B.N.

Ongole: Damacharla Janardhana Rao of TDP is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Balineni Srinivasareddy (Vasu).