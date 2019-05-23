Amravati: Counting of votes to Etcherla, Narasannapeta, Rajam (SC), Palakonda (ST), Kurupam, Parvathipuram seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. The state went to polls on April 11 for choosing its next Assembly at the same time as the elections to Lok Sabha (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/). There are 175 seats in Andhra Assembly.

There are five main political parties contesting for the Andhra Assembly. They are: the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-elections-2019-india/tdp-defends-evm-theft-accused-in-its-reply-to-poll-body-accuses-ec-of-avoiding-evm-issue-3630652/), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP). N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP holds 102 seats, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a look at the Etcherla, Narasannapeta, Rajam (SC), Palakonda (ST), Kurupam, Parvathipuram seats:

Etcherla: It is part of the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, TDP’s Kalavenkata Rao Kimidi won against the YSRCP candidate. This time, the sitting MLA is defending his seat from YSRCP’s Gorle Kiran Kumar, JSP’s Badana Venkata Janardhan, BJP’s Surya Prakash Rokkam and Congress’ Kotta Kotla Simhadri Naidu.

Narasannapeta: It is a part of Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, TDP’s Ramamurty Baggu of TDP defeated Dharmana Krishna Das of YSRCP. This year, the two parties are repeating their candidates. Others in the fray are Dola Udayabhaskara Rao of Congress and Bhagya Lakshmi Reddi Bhagya of BJP.

Rajam (SC): It is a part of the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes. Kambala Jogulu of YSRCP is the sitting MLA who is pitted against TDP’s Kondru Murali Mohan, JSP’s Mucha Srinivasa Rao, BJP’s Chaitanya Kumar Mannema and Congress’ Kambala Rajvardhan.

Palakonda (ST): It is a part of Araku Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes. In 2014, YSRCP’s Viswasarayi Kalavathi had won. This time, the sitting MLA defends the seat from TDP’s Jaya Krishna Nimmaka, CPI’s D V G Sankar Rao, BJP’s Sunita Tadangi and Congress’ Himarak Prasad.

Kurupam: it is a part of Araku Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Paluma Pushpa Sreevani of YSRCP won from here. This year, the sitting MLA defends the seat from Veera Vara Thodramal Nara Simha Priya Thatraj of TDP, Nimmaka Jayaraju of BJP and Nimmaka Simhachalam of Congress.

Parvathipuram: This seat is also a part of Araku Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Bobbili Chiranjeevilu of TDP had won. This time, the sitting MLA defends the seat from TDP’s Alajangi Jogarao, Congress candidate Ramudu Hariyala and BJP’s Uma Maheswar Rao Suragala.