Amravati: Counting of votes to Salur, Bobbili, Cheepurupalle, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla and Vizianagaram seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. The state went to polls on April 11 for choosing its next Assembly at the same time as the elections to Lok Sabha. There are 175 seats in Andhra Assembly.

There are five main political parties contesting for the Andhra Assembly. They are: the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP). N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP holds 102 seats, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a look at the Salur, Bobbili, Cheepurupalle, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram seats:

Salur: It is a part of Araku Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is Rajanna Dora Peedika of YSRCP. The sitting MLA hopes to score a hat-trick. His contender is three-time TDP MLA Pratap Bhanj Deo.

Bobbili: It is a part of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu of YSRCP is the sitting MLA who has been winning since 2004 though he fought that and 2009 elections on Congress ticket. Against him is BJP’s Dr. Dwarapu Reddy Rammohan and TDP’s Sujay Krishna Rangarao.

Cheepurupalle: It is a part of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. TDP’s Kidimi Mrunalini won the 2014 elections. This year, the party has fielded Kidimi Nagarjuna. YSRCP has fielded Botcha Satyanarayana.

Gajapathinagaram: It is a part of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, TDP’s Appalanaidu Kondapalli had won. This year, TDP has fielded the sitting MLA who will defend his seat from YSRCP’s Botcha Appala Sarayya.

Nellimarla: This is also a part of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Narayana Swamy Naidu Pathiwada of TDP had won. This year, YSRCP has fielded Badukonda Apalanaidu.

Vizianagaram: Geetha Meesala of TDP had won this seat in 2014. This time, YSRCP has fielded Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy.