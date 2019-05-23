Amravati: Counting of votes to Gajuwaka, Chodavaram, Madugula, Araku Valley, Paderu and Anakapalli seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. The state went to polls on April 11 for choosing its next Assembly at the same time as the elections to Lok Sabha (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/). There are 175 seats in Andhra Assembly.

There are five main political parties contesting for the Andhra Assembly. They are: the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-elections-2019-india/tdp-defends-evm-theft-accused-in-its-reply-to-poll-body-accuses-ec-of-avoiding-evm-issue-3630652/), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP). N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP holds 102 seats, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a look at the Gajuwaka, Chodavaram, Madugula, Araku Valley, Paderu and Anakapalli seats:

Gajuwaka: This falls under Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. Palla Srinivasa Rao is the sitting MLA. This year he is pitted against actor-turned-polician Pawan Kalyan of JSP, Pulusu Janardhan Rao of BJP, Nagireddy Tippala of YSRCP and Gollakota Venkata Subba Rao of Congress.

Chodavaram: It is a part of Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. TDP’s Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju is the sitting MLA who is defending his seat from JSP’s P V S N Raju and YSRCP’s Karanam Dharmasri.

Madugula: Budi Mutyala Naidu of YSRCP is the sitting MLA. The party has reaffirmed its faith in him and he is pitted against JSP’s G Sanyasi Naidu and TDP’s Gavireddi Ramanaidu.

Araku Valley: It is a seat reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes community. In 2014, Kidari Saraveswara Rao of YSRCP became the MLA.

He was gunned down by Maoists in September 2018. YSRCP has fielded Chetti Palguna this time while TDP has fielded Kidari Sravan Kumar.

Paderu: This seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes community. Giddi Eswari of YSRCP is the sitting MLA. This time, the sitting MLA has been fielded by TDP and is taking on YSRCP’s Baghyalakshmi.

Anakapalli: Peela Govinda Satyanarayana is the sitting MLA of TDP. This year, he is pitted against JSP’s Paruchuri Bhaskara Rao and YSRCP’s Avss Amarnath Gudivada.