Hyderabad: Counting of votes to Ichchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. The state went to polls on April 11 for choosing its next Assembly at the same time as the elections to Lok Sabha (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/). There are 175 seats in Andhra Assembly.

There are five main political parties contesting for the Andhra Assembly. They are: the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP). N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP holds 102 seats, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Ichchapuram: This seat has mostly gone to TDP with Congress being an occasional winner too. In 2014, TDP’s Ashok Bendalam had defeated YRSCP candidate. Bendalam is defending his seat this year against Piriya Sairaj of YSRCP, Eswara Rao Kolli of BJP and J Suryavara Prasada Rao of Congress.

Palasa: Syam Sundar Sivaji Gouthu of TDP is the sitting MLA. This year, TDP has fielded Sireesha Gouthu, YSRCP has Appalaraju Seediri, BJP has Korrayi Balakrishna and Congress has fielded Majji Sarada.

Tekkali: Since 1985, this seat has either gone to TDP or Congress. Sitting MLA is Atchannaidu Kinjarapu of TDP. Atchannaidu is defending his seat this time. Perada Tilak of YSRCP, Chintada Dileep Kumar of Congress and Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar of BJP are giving him a tough fight.

Pathapatnam: Sitting MLA is YSRCP’s Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murty. This year, Murty is fighting on a TDP ticket and is pitted against YSRCP’s Reddy Shanti, JSP’s Gedela Chaitanya, BJP’s Raghava Rao Salana and Congress’ Banna Ramu.

Srikakulam: Sitting MLA is Gunda Lakshmi Devi of TDP. She is defending her seat this time from YSRCP’s Dharmana Prasada Rao, JSP’s Korada Sarveswara Rao, BJP’s Challa Venkateswara Rao and Congress’ Chowdari Satish.

Amadalavalasa: TDP’s Koona Ravi Kumar is the sitting MLA who is defending the seat from YSRCP’s Tammineni Seetharam, JSP’s Rammohan and Congress’ Boddepalli Satyavathi.