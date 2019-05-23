Take a look at the details of Kandukur, Kondapi, Markapuram, Giddalur, Kanigiri, Kavali seats LIVE Updates:

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 will begin at 8 AM and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Kandukur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Pothula Ramarao. In 2014 polls, Ramarao had defeated TDP’s Divi Sivaram.

Kondapi: TDP’s Doctor. Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Jupudi Prabhakara Rao.

Markapuram: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Janke Venkata Reddy. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Kandula Narayana Reddy.

Giddalur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Ashok Reddy Muthumula. He had defeated TDP’s Anna Rambabu.

Kanigiri: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Kadiri Babu Rao. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Burra Madhusudana Rao.

Kavali: Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Beeda Masthan Rao.