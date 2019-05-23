Kodur, Rayachoti, Pulivendla, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur seats LIVE Updates:

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Kodur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Koramutla Sreenivasulu. In 2014 polls, Sreenivasulu had defeated TDP’s Obili Subbaramaiah.

Rayachoti: YSRC’s Gadikota Srikanth Reddy is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating TDP’s Ramesh Kumar Reddy Reddeppagari.

Pulivendla: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Venkata Satish Kumar Reddy Singareddy.

Kamalapuram: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy. Jayaramulu. He had defeated TDP’s Putha Narasimha Reddy.

Jammalamadugu: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Adinarayana Reddy. Chadipirala. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Ramasubbareddy Ponnapureddy.

Proddatur: Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Nandyala Varada Rajulu Reddy.