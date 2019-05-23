Amravati: Counting of votes for Madakasira, Hindupur, Penukonda, Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh has been underway since since 8 AM today. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

These elections were held alongside the Lok Sabha elections and votes were cast on April 11. Madakasira Assembly constituency has K Eeranna of TDP pitted against M Thippeswamy of YSRCP and BSP candidate Hanumantha Rayappa representing the JSP+. In 2014, Eeranna had Thippeswamy. However, his election was later set aside by the high court so Thippeswamy was treated as the MLA. The constituency is a part of Anantapur district and is reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste community.

From Hindupur in 2014 Balakrishna Nandamuri of TDP defeated YSRCP’s B.Naveen Nischal. It is part of the Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency along with another six Vidhan Sabha segments, namely, Raptadu, Madakasira, Penukonda, Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram and Kadiri in Anantapur district. This time, the sitting MLA is defending his seat from YRSCP’s K. Iqbal Ahmed Khan and JSP+’s Akula Umesh.

The Penukonda Assembly seat also falls in the Anantapur district. The list of candidates this year is B.K. Parthasarathi of TDP, Malagundla Sankaranarayana of YSRCP and Peddi Reddy Varalakshmi of JSP+. In 2014, Parthasarathi had defeated Sankaranarayana to emerge victorious.

Puttaparthi seat also comes under the Anantapur district. In 2014, TDP’s Palle Raghunatha Reddy defeated YSRCP’s Chinthapanti Somasekhara Reddy to emerge the winner. This time, Reddy is defending his seat from YSRCP’s Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy and JSP+’s Patti Chalapathi.

Dharmavaram Assembly seat is another one that falls under the Anantapur district. In 2014, TDP’s Gonuguntla Suryanarayana emerged victorious by defeating YSRCP’s Kethireddy Venkata Rami Reddy. This time, Varadapuram Suri Kethi Reddy of TDP is pitted against YSRCP’s Venkata Rami Reddy and JSP+’s Madhusudhan Reddy.