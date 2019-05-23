Mantralayam, Adoni, Alur, Rayadurg, Uravakonda, Guntakal seats LIVE Updates:

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Mantralayam: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Y Balanagireddy. In 2014 polls, Nagi Balanagireddy had defeated TDP’s Palakurthi Thikkareddy.

Adoni: YSRC’s Y.Saiprasad Reddy is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating TDP’s K.Meenakshi Naidu.

Alur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Gummanur Jaya Ram. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s B.Veerabhadra Gowd.

Rayadurg: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Kalava Srinivasulu. He had defeated YSRC’s Kapu Ramachandra Reddy in 2014.

Uravakonda: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Y. Visweswara Reddy. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Payyavula Keshav.

Guntakal: R. Jithendra Goud of TDP is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Y. Venkata Rami Reddy.