Mydukur, Allagadda, Srisailam, Nandikotkur, Kurnool, Panyam seats LIVE Updates:

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Mydukur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Raghuramireddy Settipalli. In 2014 polls, Settipalli had defeated TDP’s Putta Sudhakar Yadav.

Allagadda: YSRC’s Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy is representing the seat currently. She had held the seat in 2014 by defeating TDP’s Gangula Prabhakara Reddy.

Srisailam: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Budda Raja Sekhara Reddy. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Silpa Chakrapani Reddy.

Nandikotkur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Isaiah. Yakkaladevi. He had defeated TDP’s Labbi Venkata Swamy.

Kurnool: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s S.V.Mohan Reddy. Chadipirala. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s T.G.Venkatesh.

Panyam: Gowru Charitha Reddy of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated SDLPI’s Katasani Rama Bhupal Reddy.