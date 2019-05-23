Nandyal, Banaganapalle, Dhone, Pattikonda, Kodumur, Yemmiganur seats LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so.Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Nandyal: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Bhuma Nagi Reddy. In 2014 polls, Nagi Reddy had defeated TDP’s Silpa Mohan Reddy.

Banaganapalle: TDP’s Janardhana Reddy B.C. is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Rami Reddy Katasani.

Dhone: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Buggana Rajendranath. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Kambalapadu Ediga Prathap.

Pattikonda: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s IKambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy. He had defeated YSRC’s Kotla Hari Chakrapani Reddy.

Kodumur: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s M. Mani Gandhi. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJP’s Madharapu Renukamma.

Panyam: Gowru Charitha Reddy of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated SDLPI’s Katasani Rama Bhupal Reddy.