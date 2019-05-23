Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Vinukonda, Gurazala, Macherla, Yerragondapalem Assembly Seats Results in LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 is underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Narasaraopet: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Dr.Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy. In 2014 polls, Srinivasa Reddy had defeated BJP’s Nalabothu Venkata Rao.

Sattenapalli: TDP’s Kodela Siva Prasada Rao is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Ambati Rambabu.

Vinukonda: This seat is currently represented by TDP’ G. V.Aanzaneyulu. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Dr.Nannapaneni Sudha.

Gurazala: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao. He had defeated YSRC’s Janga Krishna Murthy.

Macherla: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Chalamareddy Kommareddy.

Yerragondapalem: David Raju Palaparthi of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Ajitha Rao Budala.