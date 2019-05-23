Amravati: Counting of votes to Pendurthi, Yelamanchili, Payakaraopeta, Narsipatnam, Tuni and Prathipadu seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. The state went to polls on April 11 for choosing its next Assembly at the same time as the elections to Lok Sabha (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/). There are 175 seats in Andhra Assembly.

There are five main political parties contesting for the Andhra Assembly. They are: the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-elections-2019-india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-four-tdp-leaders-join-ysrcp-3604687/), BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP). N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP holds 102 seats, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a look at the Pendurthi, Yelamanchili, Payakaraopeta, Narsipatnam, Tuni and Prathipadu seats:

Pendurthi: This seat is a part of Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. Bandaru Satyanarayan Murthy is the sitting MLA. He is pitted against JSP’s Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah and YSRCP’s Adeep Raj.

Yelamanchili: Panchakala Ramesh Babu of TDP is the sitting MLA. This time, he is pitted against JSP’s Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar and YSRCP’s Uppalapati Venkata Ramana Murthy Raju.

Payakaraopeta: This seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes. Vangalapudi Anitha is the sitting MLA of TDP. This year, the contest is among JSP’s Nakka Raja Babu, TDP’s Dr B Bangarayya and YSRCP’s Golla Babu Rao.

Narsipatnam: Sitting MLA is TDP’s Ayyanna Patrudu Chintakayala. This year, YSRCP has fielded Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh against TDP’s Chintakayala Ayyanapatrudu.

Tuni: Ramalingeswara Rao Dadisetti (Dadisetti Raja) of YSRCP is the sitting MLA. This year, his party has given a ticket to him again and he is pitted against TDP’s Yanamala Krishnudu and JSP’s Raja Ashok Babu.

Prathipadu: Varupula Subbarao of YSRCP is the sitting MLA. This year, the contest is among JSP’s Varupula Thammaiah Babu, YSRCP’s Sri Purna Chandra Prasadu Parvata and TDP’s Varupula Raja.