Amravati: Counting of votes to Srungavarapukota, Bhimli, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam South, Visakhapatnam North and Visakhapatnam West seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. The state went to polls on April 11 for choosing its next Assembly at the same time as the elections to Lok Sabha (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/). There are 175 seats in Andhra Assembly.

There are five main political parties contesting for the Andhra Assembly. They are: the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-elections-2019-india/andhra-pradesh-assembly-election-2019-tdp-leader-killed-in-clashes-at-anantapur-party-alleges-ysrcp-workers-to-be-behind-incident-3627685/), BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP). N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP holds 102 seats, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a look at the Srungavarapukota, Bhimli, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam South, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam West seats:

Srungavarapukota: It is a part of Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Kolla Lalitha Kumari of TDP had won. This year, the sitting MLA is pitted against YSRCP’s K.Sreenivas and CPI’s P Kameshwararao.

Bhimli: Another constituency that falls under Vishakhapatnam, Bhimli has TDP’s Ganta Srinivas Rao as the sitting MLA. This year, TDP has fielded Sabbam Hari and against him are JSP’s Panchakarla Sandeep and YSRCP’s Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Visakhapatnam East: The sitting MLA is Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi of TDP. This year, TDP has fielded the sitting MLA again who is pitted against JSP’s Kona Tatarao and YSRCP’s Akaramani Vijaya Nirmala.

Visakhapatnam South: This seat has TDP’s Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar as the sitting MLA. This time, the sitting MLA is pitted against JSP’s Gampala Giridhar and YSRCP’s Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao.

Visakhapatnam North: The sitting MLA is Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP. He is pitted against JSP’s Pasupuleti Ushakiran, YSRCP’s K K Raju and TDP’s Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Visakhapatnam West: TDP’s P G V R Naidu is the sitting MLA. This year, he will defend his seat from CPI’s J V Satyanarayana Murthy and YSRCP’s Vijay Prasad Malla.