Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri, Udayagiri, Badvel, Rajampet, Kadapaseats LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 is underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Sullurpeta: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Sanjeevaiah Kiliveti. In 2014 polls, Kiliveti had defeated TDP’s Parasa Venkata Rathnaiah.

Venkatagiri: TDP’s Kurugondla Ramakrishna is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu.

Udayagiri: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Bollineni Venkata Ramarao. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Chandrasekhar Reddy Mekapati.

Badvel: This seat is currently represented by YSRC’s Thiriveedi. Jayaramulu. He had defeated TDP’s N. D. Vijaya Jyothi.

Rajampet: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Amarnath Reddy Akepati.

Kadapa: Amzath Basha S. B of YSRC is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated TDP’s Durgaprasad Rao Sudha.