New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in its current format, stating that is ‘causing fear in the minds of people’. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Teacher Forced to Sell Bananas After Losing Job Amid COVID-19, Struggles to Pay Loan For Child's Medical Treatment

“NPR in its current format is causing fear in the minds of people. Addition of new columns, pertaining to parents’ place and date of birth, mother tongue, etc in NPR 2020 has led to unnecessary confusion and lack of trust among people,” Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari said, presenting the resolution. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter Result 2020: Scores Out For 1st, 2nd Year Exams | Where & How to Check

“Under these circumstances, the Government of Andhra Pradesh requests the Central Government to revert the NPR exercise to 2010 format and as such we request the process be kept in abeyance till such time,” the minister added. Bepari also handles the Minority Welfare department of the state ministry. Also Read - Tirupati: Huge Number of Devotees Wait in Line to Get Free Tokens For Visit to Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Previously, Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had strongly opposed the idea of the NRC and NPR, to prove one’s citizenship, in its current form. The Andhra Pradesh cabinet had adopted a resolution in the regard on March 4.

Earlier in February, Bihar adopted an anti-NRC resolution becoming the first state with an NDA government to do the same.