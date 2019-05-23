Assembly Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Election 2019 will be conducted on May 23, Thursday. The results for the Assembly Elections in these four states will also be announced on the same day, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result.

Early trends have started to emerge in four Assemblies. In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is leading on 2 seats and TDP on 1. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is leading on 3 seats. In Sikkim, the SDP is leading on 2 seats.

The counting of votes in 414 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim And Arunachal Pradesh has begun. The trends are expected to be out shortly.

The results for 414 seats in all four states will be announced in a while. The early trends will start emerging till 9 AM.

The counting of votes will begin in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim will begin at 8 AM on May 23.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the 60 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 11. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP). BJP’s Pema Khandu is the chief minister of the state. In 2014, the BJP won 36 seats, the NPP 16 and Congress 6. Two seats were bagged by Independent candidates.

In Odisha, voting for Assembly Elections 2019 was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In 2014, Odisha Assembly elections were held between April 10 and 17. The BJD, which contested the elections from all the 147 Assembly seats emerged victorious in 117, the Congress party had bagged 16 seats, the BJP won 10 seats.

The 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed a tough contest between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The voting for Assembly Elections 2019 in the state was held on April 11. In 2014 elections, the TDP had won 102 seats, while its then alliance partner BJP secured 4 seats. YSRCP emerged as the only opposition bagging 67 seats. Two independents were also elected.

The 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim went to polls on April 11. Two main parties– the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party are in the fray. Besides, Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) led by ex-footballer Baichung Bhutia is also in the contest. In the 2014 Assembly elections, SDF formed the government in the state by winning 22 seats out of the 32. The SKM-led by Prem Singh Tamang won the remaining 10 seats.