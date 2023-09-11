Home

Andhra Pradesh Bandh: TDP Leaders Stage Protests After Chandrababu Naidu’s Arrest

N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest has caused multiple violent protests in the state by TDP leaders who are now calling for a 'statewide bandh'. Video of their protests are being circulated on social media.

Protests in Andhra Pradesh (Photo_ANI)

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Chief of the political party TDP, N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by CID on Saturday, September 9, 2023; the senior political leader has now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Calling Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest illegal, TDP leaders have been staging protests in the State and have also called for a Statewide Bandh in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP leaders have been staging violent protests on the streets of Andhra Pradesh; buses have been burnt and vandalized among other things.

TDP Calls For Andhra Pradesh Bandh

Post the arrest of the TDP Chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, the party leaders have been on the streets, protesting against the arrest of their party chief. N Chandrababu Naidu has now been sent to a fourteen-day judicial custody and because of this decision, TDP in Vijayawada has called for a statewide bandh. Protests are being staged in various cities of the State and they have been very violent.

Chandrababu Naidu Sent To Judicial Custody

On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged corruption case pertaining to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore. The agency officials claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crores.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Naidu was produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. According to the officials, the former CM was produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest. Reading the judgement, Vijayawada ACB court Judge Himabindu ordered the remand of Chandrababu Naidu to 14 days in judicial custody till September 23 and suggested to lodged the former CM to Rajahmundry central jail. Protests post this decision have increased in the state.

TDP Chief Arrested By CID In Alleged Corruption Case As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government. Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said. In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totaling Rs 371 crores.

