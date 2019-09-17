New Delhi: In a major development on the boat capsize incident that took place in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday recovered 12 more bodies during search operations this morning. Of all the 12 bodies found today morning, 2 were found near Dowleswaram Barrage on Godavari river, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, 12 bodies were recovered, but, a report said that SDMA later put the toll at eight.

According to a release by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), around 27 people were rescued and brought to safety.

Notably, on Sunday, a boat, on way to popular tourist spot Papikonda, was carrying around 60 people including nine crew members. If reports are to be believed, the boat was being operated without a license, despite floods and in violation of safety guidelines of the Tourism Department.

Officials had said that majority of the people on the boat hailed from Telangana — 22 from Hyderabad, 14 from Warangal.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had expressed shock over the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Further, he had directed the officials to carry out rescue operations on a war-footing. He asked them to use National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, besides pressing into service Navy and ONGC helicopters in the rescue operations.

Besides, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had also paid their condolences to the bereaved families. PM Modi tweeted, “Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy.”