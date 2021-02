Visakhapatnam: At least four persons are feared dead after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Ananthagiri district of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, reported ANI. The bus was coming from Hyderabad in Telangana. Rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Gets Supreme Court Notice After Odisha Says AP 'Invaded Our Territory & Notified Polls in Villages'