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Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident: 10 charred to death after lorry collision triggers massive fire, several others critically injured

Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident: 10 charred to death after lorry collision triggers massive fire, several others critically injured

A devastating collision between a private bus and a lorry in Andhra Pradesh triggers a massive blaze, trapping passengers inside and leaving at least 10 dead and several critically injured.

Andhra Pradesh bus accident

A private passenger bus rammed into a lorry and caught fire killing at least 10 people in Andhra Pradesh. The tragic accident took place on the outskirts of Rayavaram town in the Markapuram district early Thursday morning. Several others were seriously injured and fighting for their lives.

Reports say passengers on the bus were asleep when suddenly there was the crunch of metal bodies which set the vehicles ablaze almost instantly.

Bus Ignites: Passengers Burnt Alive

Videos shared by locals show flames shooting through the bus as smoke fills the cabin trapping passengers inside. Moments later screams and cries of people can be heard from inside the blazing bus before firefighters arrive. Sources say at least 10 passengers died a horrific death burnt alive while another 20 have been hospitalized with major burns. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Also read: Delhi Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Rajasthan-bound double-decker overturns, 2 dead and over 20 injured | Watch video

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Cause Of Bus Accident

Investigators believe that the buses front collided into the lorry carrying gravel. The highway where the accident took place is reportedly dotted with quarries and areas where heavy-duty trucks come to pick loads of gravel or construction material. The police suspect that the impact of the collision ruptured the fuel tanks causing the fire. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

Victims Taken To Hospital; CM Rallies Emergency Response

Police and local firebrigade authorities reached the scene shortly after receiving information about the accident. The injured were quickly taken to local hospitals while some bystanders tried pulling out victims from the wreckage.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was briefed about the accident and has asked authorities to provide adequate medical facilities to the injured. He has also promised to monitor the situation closely.

Road Accidents Claim Lives In AP

Sadly these kinds of accidents are common in Andhra Pradesh involving private buses and heavy-duty trucks on highways.

Traveling during odd hours, lack of sleep, negligence on roads, and rash driving have been cited as common reasons for road accidents. Private travel operators are usually blamed for violating norms. Experts suggest stricter rules and guidelines for issuing permits to private operators while also conducting surprise audits to maintain safety standards.

AP Road Accident Kills Passengers

One can only hope lessons will be learnt and officials will work on improving emergency response on highways should another accident occur. At the time of going to press authorities are said to be compiling a list of victims while post-mortems are being carried out.

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