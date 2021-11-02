Badvel Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: In Andhra Pradesh’s Badvel seat, YSRCP’s Dasari Sudha is leading with 23,754 votes. Badvel Assembly constituencies went to bypolls on October 30. The constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Castes had witnessed 68.12 per cent polling. Fifteen candidates tested their political fortunes in the bypoll, caused by the death of sitting MLA G. Venkatasubbaiah of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The YSRCP fielded his wife Dasari Sudha, who was locked in a three-cornered contest against the Congress party’s M. Kamalamma and the BJP’s P. Suresh.Also Read - Vallabhnagar, Dhariyawad Assembly Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: Congress Takes Early Leads on Both Seats

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has prohibited any victory procession after the counting. According to the orders issued by the CEO, not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his representative while receiving the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.

Badvel Bypoll Results 2021 | Here Are The LIVE Updates

12:00 AM: The main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stayed away from the contest in line with its tradition of supporting the family members of the deceased MLA.

11:30 AM: The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress is leading with 23,754 votes. Counting of votes underway.