Chandrababu Naidu takes big step as Andhra Pradesh raises upper age limit for government job hiring to 44 years

As per a government order (GO) issued by chief secretary G Sai Prasad, the upper age limit for direct recruitment to posts in all non-uniform services through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other recruiting agencies has been raised from 34 to 44 years.

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Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government issued orders enhancing the upper age limit for direct recruitment to various government posts by two more years. The officials are of the opinion that this step will provide greater opportunities to unemployed youth who have been affected by limited recruitment over the past several years.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), on the other hand, issued separate notifications to fill a total of 892 vacancies across various departments. The recruitment includes 163 Group-I category posts. The APPSC made the detailed notifications, including eligibility criteria, recruitment examination procedures and other relevant information, available on its official website.

Here are some of the key details:

As per a government order (GO) issued by chief secretary G Sai Prasad, the upper age limit for direct recruitment to posts in all non-uniform services through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other recruiting agencies has been raised from 34 to 44 years.

The relaxation will remain in force for recruitments notified up to September 30, 2027.

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier enhanced the upper age limit from 34 to 42 years and extended the concession periodically since 2016.

The latest order replaces the earlier limit of 42 years with 44 years and extends its validity by another year.

Similar enhancement in the upper age limit was also given to the uniformed services, including police personnel and home guards, through a separate GO.

The enhanced upper age limit for uniformed services will also be extended from September 30, 2026 to September 30, 2027.

As per the government order, the decision to enhance the upper age limit was taken following representations from members of the legislative council and requests made through the offices of the state IT and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.

The representations cited the limited recruitment opportunities available to unemployed youth during the past several years. “The latest relaxation will be in addition to the age concessions available to eligible categories under Rule 12 of the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996,” the GO said.

Here are some of the key takeaways from APPSC notification: