New Delhi: A class 3 student was found dead with his throat slit in the bathroom of BC Welfare Hostel in Challapalli town of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The students of the residential school found the eight-year-old boy lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom on the ground floor, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a police officer said,“There are injuries on his neck, a deep gash made with a sharp instrument.” As per the officers investigating the case, the student’s family had a dispute with some people in the village and the murder could be an act of revenge.