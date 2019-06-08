New Delhi: As part of the electoral promise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inducted 25 new members into his Council of Ministers on Saturday. The YSR Congress called it a ‘socially-inclusive Cabinet.’ The 26-member Cabinet, which includes the Chief Minister, has three women members. Out of the three women members, two are from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.
Notably, Jagan Mohan Reddy gave Cabinet berths to seven legislators from the backward classes, five from the Scheduled Castes, one each from the Scheduled Tribes and Muslims, and four each from the Kapu and the Reddy communities. The Kamma community, which dominated the previous Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, got just one berth now. The Kshatriya and the Vysya communities also got one berth each.
State Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a public function adjacent to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in capital Amaravati.
Here is a full list of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers:
1. Dharmana Krishna Das
2. Botsa Satyanarayana
3. Pamula Pushpa Srivani
4. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao
5. Kurasala Kanna Babu
6. Pilli Subash Chandra Bose
7. Pinipe Viswarup
8. Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas
9. Cherukuwada Sri Ranganatha Raju
10. Taneti Vanitha
11. Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao
12. Perni Venkataramaiah
13. Vellampalli Srinivas Rao
14. Mekapati Sucharita
15. Mopidevi Venkataramana
16. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy
17. Adimulapu Suresh
18. Anil Kumar
19. Mekapati Goutham Reddy
20. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
21. Kalattur Narayana Swamy
22. Buggana Rajendranath
23. Gummanur Jayaram
24. Amjad Basha
25. Shankar Narayana
Meanwhile, G Srikanth Reddy, one of the legislators close to Jaganmohan Reddy could not be accommodated in the Cabinet because of caste calculations. Therefore, he has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip in the Assembly with a Cabinet rank.
(With agency inputs)