New Delhi: As part of the electoral promise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inducted 25 new members into his Council of Ministers on Saturday. The YSR Congress called it a ‘socially-inclusive Cabinet.’ The 26-member Cabinet, which includes the Chief Minister, has three women members. Out of the three women members, two are from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

Notably, Jagan Mohan Reddy gave Cabinet berths to seven legislators from the backward classes, five from the Scheduled Castes, one each from the Scheduled Tribes and Muslims, and four each from the Kapu and the Reddy communities. The Kamma community, which dominated the previous Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, got just one berth now. The Kshatriya and the Vysya communities also got one berth each.

State Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a public function adjacent to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in capital Amaravati.

Here is a full list of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers:

1. Dharmana Krishna Das

2. Botsa Satyanarayana

3. Pamula Pushpa Srivani

4. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

5. Kurasala Kanna Babu

6. Pilli Subash Chandra Bose

7. Pinipe Viswarup

8. Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

9. Cherukuwada Sri Ranganatha Raju

10. Taneti Vanitha

11. Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao

12. Perni Venkataramaiah

Hearty congratulations to the new cabinet! Every step we take should be for the betterment of our people of AP. Let’s set an example with our work. All the very best to you. https://t.co/32WEca0FT3 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 8, 2019

13. Vellampalli Srinivas Rao

14. Mekapati Sucharita

15. Mopidevi Venkataramana

16. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

17. Adimulapu Suresh

18. Anil Kumar

19. Mekapati Goutham Reddy

20. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

21. Kalattur Narayana Swamy

22. Buggana Rajendranath

23. Gummanur Jayaram

24. Amjad Basha

25. Shankar Narayana

Meanwhile, G Srikanth Reddy, one of the legislators close to Jaganmohan Reddy could not be accommodated in the Cabinet because of caste calculations. Therefore, he has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip in the Assembly with a Cabinet rank.

(With agency inputs)