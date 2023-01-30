  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch

Andhra's CM was scheduled to arrive in Delhi today when his flight had make an emergency landing.

Updated: January 30, 2023 6:54 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch
Vijayawada: A special flight with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on board made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada today. Due to a technical glitch, the aircraft had to land immediately shortly after take-off.

Also Read:

 The aircraft had landed safely.
The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi on January 30

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 30, 2023 6:45 PM IST

Updated Date: January 30, 2023 6:54 PM IST