Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch
Andhra's CM was scheduled to arrive in Delhi today when his flight had make an emergency landing.
Vijayawada: A special flight with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on board made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada today. Due to a technical glitch, the aircraft had to land immediately shortly after take-off.
Vijayawada | A special flight carrying Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy makes an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport due to a technical fault shortly after take-off. The aircraft landed safely. The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/M5dqzIRBB5
— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023
The aircraft had landed safely.
The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi on January 30
