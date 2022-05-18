Kurnool: Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday performed the “first concrete pour ceremony” of the world’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IRESP); being implemented by Greenko Group, at Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. The 5,230 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project will play a pivotal role in India attaining energy security and enable global energy transition.Also Read - 'Not Satisfied With Job': Andhra Cop Shoots Self Dead At Home, Suicide Note Found

This is a first of its kind single location energy storage project with wind and solar capacities. This project is being implemented with an investment of over US$3.0 billion comprising Pumped Storage (10,800 MWh of daily storage), Solar (3000 MW) and Wind (550 MW).

Noting that history is being created with the project, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "What Andhra Pradesh is showcasing (with the project) will be a triggering point for the entire country to follow in the days to come. The usage of fuel of fossil fuel would take a back seat and Renewable Energy front seat."

He also appreciated the Greenko Group for the initiation of setting up the world’s largest renewable energy storage facility. “The project envisages clean energy round the clock,” said the Chief Minister.

“We offer an exclusive opportunity for people interested in green power and decarbonizing the economies. Our topography is such that we have the capacity of 33000 Mega Watt available in the state, and this project will show the country how green power can be generated,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group said:

“It’s a moment of great pride for Greenko that we have pioneered to deliver, ahead of global ambition of a 24/7 dispatchable renewable energy solution, for industrial decarbonization and energy transition.

This was achieved due to policy support at national level and the visionary leadership of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy garu, who is transforming Andhra Pradesh into a sustainable manufacturing hub.

Given the State’s favourable topography for PSPs; Andhra Pradesh is set to become an energy storage capital of India. This integrated solution is pivotal for the Nation to become energy independent and establishes it as a leader of decarbonized economies.”

With this project, Greenko has pioneered the concept of storage contracts with central utilities and large industries. The project is scheduled to get commissioned by last quarter of 2023.

About Greenko Group

Greenko Group is the World’s largest Renewable Energy Storage and leading Energy Transition & Decarbonization solutions company. Greenko with an installed Renewable Energy capacity of ~7.5 GW across Wind, Solar and Hydro capacities has ~10 GW of projects under development.

Greenko has invested over US$7.5 billion; with Equity of over US$2.5 billion and raised Global Green Bonds of over US$5.0 billion over the last 10 years and today produces 18 BU’s (1~1.5%) of India’s total energy production.

Greenko is building an intelligent, lowest cost “Energy Cloud Storage Platform” of 50 GWh capacity to be commissioned by 2025 and expand to 100 GWh by 2027 along with green hydrogen production systems of 10 GW capacity by 2030.