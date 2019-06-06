New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday announced “Rytu Bharosa” scheme which is slated to be launched on October 15. The scheme promises farmers across Andhra Pradesh a sum of Rs 12,500.

Notably, YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his scheme as a replacement of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme’, which was introduced by the (Telugu Desam Party) TDP government in February 2019, before elections, under which the then state government assured to provide Rs 10,000 to farmers.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced “Rytu Bharosa” scheme to be launched on 15th October. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme. (2/2) https://t.co/cl4b6cZ2Ne — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will attend Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15 in the national capital, ANI reported. Jaganmohan Reddy will also receive PM Modi in Tirupati on June 9 and accompany him to the Tirumala temple.

On May 26, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and reportedly invited him for his swearing-in ceremony as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30.

On the same day, the YSR Chief had said that every time he would meet the Prime Minister, he would remind him of the demand which was promised to them by the Congress government during the state bifurcation. “I’ll make it a point to remind him every time, of Special Category Status…As long as we keep reminding, things will change,” Jagan had asserted.

Jaganmohan Reddy’s party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh elections on May 23.