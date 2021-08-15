Visakhapatnam: As Coronavirus situation continues to remain tense, the Andhra Pradesh government today decided to extend the Covid curfew till August 21. The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh was extended after a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal informed. The Covid curfew is observed between 10 pm to 6 am.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Our forces Have no Plans to Take Kabul by Force, Say Taliban; Residents Flee as Fear Grips City | Top Points

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would continue to be in force even during non-curfew hours, he said.

Gatherings at marriages, functions, and religious events should not exceed 150 persons.

“Following Covid appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action as per the Disaster Management Act and the IPC,” Singhal said.

The Principal Secretary directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Active coronavirus cases dwindled by 345 to 17,865 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state reported 1,506 fresh positives and 1,835 recoveries on Sunday. The state also reported 16 more deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases now touched 19,93,697. The total recoveries increased to 19,62,185 and toll to 13,647, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district reported 319, Chittoor 217, SPS Nellore 181, West Godavari 170, Guntur 162 and Prakasam 102 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each. Chittoor and Krishna had four fresh fatalities each, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam two each while Guntur, Srikakulam, SPS Nellore and West Godavari had one each in a day.

(With agency inputs)