Amaravati: To speed up the number of Covid-19 tests in order to identify more cases of coronavirus, doctors in Andhra Pradesh conducted a record 5,508 tests on Friday. With this, Andhra Pradesh stood in second place among states conducting a maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million population. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Woman to Policemen on Duty Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Gets Applauded by DGP

The data was revealed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Saturday on the progress of tests being taken up by the government for the containment of coronavirus. Also Read - With Month-old Baby in Arms, This Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Winning Everyone's Heart: Here's Why

“The doctors could achieve the record on Friday even without using the rapid test kits by completely concentrating on the tests,” said an official.

More so, the number of tests would be increased in 10 days by conducting over 17,500 people per day and that newly launched rapid test kits will be used for the tests. The primary focus would be on the red zones and Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts where the virus cases are widespread.

Random tests will be conducted in the red zones while 32,000 identified in family survey will also be tested.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take volunteers, ASHA workers, and staff in the ward and village secretariats, police and doctors in the frontline into confidence in eradicating the pandemic.

Lauding the services of all those who were involved in the fight against coronavirus, Jagan said special care should be taken in maintaining health and hygiene in the hospitals for which a special drive should be taken up once in every two to three days.

(With Agency inputs)