Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 Winners List: TDP-NDA vs YSRCP, check ward-wise winning candidates, party-wise tally

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 are being announced on November 3, with counting of votes underway across urban local bodies in the state. The results will decide the winning candidates in municipal wards and corporation divisions, along with mayors and municipal chairpersons.
The polling was held on November 1, while repolling took place in selected wards on November 2. Counting began at 8 am on Tuesday under tight security arrangements. The main contest is between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA alliance, which includes the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
The results are being declared in phases as election officials complete the counting process. Voters can check the ward-wise winners, party-wise seat tally and municipality-wise results as the figures are updated.
According to the State Election Commission figures reported by The New Indian Express, more than 60.22 lakh voters cast their votes. Counting arrangements included 138 centres, 556 counting halls and 6,831 counting tables.
The final party-wise tally is yet to be confirmed in the latest reports available at the time of writing. The following table shows the chairperson posts decided unopposed before the counting process.
|Party
|Chairperson posts won unopposed
|Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
|15
|Jana Sena Party (JSP)
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|1
|YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)
|0
The ruling NDA alliance has secured all 17 chairperson posts that were decided unopposed. These figures are not the final statewide tally and do not include results from seats where counting is underway.
Here are some of the candidates who have been declared winners or elected unopposed.
|Municipality
|Winning candidate
|Party
|Piduguralla
|Shaik Babavali
|TDP
|Gurazala
|Nelavalli Bollayya
|TDP
|Dachepalli
|Tangella Srinivasa Rao
|TDP
|Kanigiri
|Achala Tirupatamma Reddy
|TDP
|Nagari
|E. Narayana Srinivasan
|TDP
|Punganur
|Nayim Taj
|TDP
|Rayachoti
|Bonumala Khadar Vali
|TDP
|Rajampet
|Dontham Gayatri
|TDP
|Proddatur
|Nandyala Raghava Reddy
|TDP
|Badvel
|Somashila Divya Teja
|TDP
|Mydukur
|Dhanapala Jagan Mohan Raju
|TDP
|Kamalapuram
|Gongalireddy Swapna
|TDP
|Gooty
|Govindarajulu Tamil Selvi
|TDP
|Allagadda
|Shaik Aneesha
|TDP
|Atmakur
|Dr Avula Govindarajulu
|TDP
|Yerraguntla
|Gorla Madhulatha
|BJP
|Darsi
|Daram Subbarao
|JSP
These are unopposed chairperson candidates, not a complete list of ward winners. Names and spellings may vary across reports; the official declaration should be treated as final.
One result reported during counting was the victory of Jana Sena candidate Satish Kumar in Ward 3 of Peddapuram Municipality, with a margin of 773 votes, according to TV9 Telugu.
To check the winning candidate from your ward, municipality or municipal corporation:
The results page provides a searchable list of urban local bodies and is being updated as results are declared.
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