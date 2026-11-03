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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 Winners List: TDP-NDA vs YSRCP, check ward-wise winning candidates, party-wise tally

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 are being announced on November 3, with counting underway across 92 urban local bodies. Check the ward-wise winners list, party-wise seat tally, municipality-wise results and winning candidates as the Election Commission releases the latest figures.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: November 3, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 Winners List: TDP-NDA vs YSRCP, check ward-wise winning candidates, party-wise tally
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 winner list: TDP-NDA vs YSRCP, check ward-wise winning candidates, party-wise tally (PTI image)

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 are being announced on November 3, with counting of votes underway across urban local bodies in the state. The results will decide the winning candidates in municipal wards and corporation divisions, along with mayors and municipal chairpersons.

The polling was held on November 1, while repolling took place in selected wards on November 2. Counting began at 8 am on Tuesday under tight security arrangements. The main contest is between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA alliance, which includes the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Read more: YSRCP social media page faces restrictions, Jagan Mohan Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu government, says democracy 'under attack'

The results are being declared in phases as election officials complete the counting process. Voters can check the ward-wise winners, party-wise seat tally and municipality-wise results as the figures are updated.

Andhra Pradesh municipal election results 2026: Key details

  • Counting date: November 3, 2026
  • Polling date: November 1, 2026
  • Urban local bodies covered: 92, including 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats
  • Total electorate: Around 96.89 lakh voters
  • Voter turnout: 62.16%
  • Main contest: TDP-led NDA alliance vs YSRCP

According to the State Election Commission figures reported by The New Indian Express, more than 60.22 lakh voters cast their votes. Counting arrangements included 138 centres, 556 counting halls and 6,831 counting tables.

Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2026: Party-Wise Tally

The final party-wise tally is yet to be confirmed in the latest reports available at the time of writing. The following table shows the chairperson posts decided unopposed before the counting process.

Party Chairperson posts won unopposed
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 15
Jana Sena Party (JSP) 1
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) 0

The ruling NDA alliance has secured all 17 chairperson posts that were decided unopposed. These figures are not the final statewide tally and do not include results from seats where counting is underway.

Andhra Pradesh ward-wise winners list 2026

Here are some of the candidates who have been declared winners or elected unopposed.

Municipality Winning candidate Party
Piduguralla Shaik Babavali TDP
Gurazala Nelavalli Bollayya TDP
Dachepalli Tangella Srinivasa Rao TDP
Kanigiri Achala Tirupatamma Reddy TDP
Nagari E. Narayana Srinivasan TDP
Punganur Nayim Taj TDP
Rayachoti Bonumala Khadar Vali TDP
Rajampet Dontham Gayatri TDP
Proddatur Nandyala Raghava Reddy TDP
Badvel Somashila Divya Teja TDP
Mydukur Dhanapala Jagan Mohan Raju TDP
Kamalapuram Gongalireddy Swapna TDP
Gooty Govindarajulu Tamil Selvi TDP
Allagadda Shaik Aneesha TDP
Atmakur Dr Avula Govindarajulu TDP
Yerraguntla Gorla Madhulatha BJP
Darsi Daram Subbarao JSP

These are unopposed chairperson candidates, not a complete list of ward winners. Names and spellings may vary across reports; the official declaration should be treated as final.

One result reported during counting was the victory of Jana Sena candidate Satish Kumar in Ward 3 of Peddapuram Municipality, with a margin of 773 votes, according to TV9 Telugu.

How to check Andhra Pradesh ward-wise election results 2026

To check the winning candidate from your ward, municipality or municipal corporation:

  • Visit the Andhra Pradesh municipal election results page.
  • Select your municipal corporation, municipality or nagar panchayat.
  • Find your ward or division number.
  • Check the winner’s name, party, vote count and winning margin wherever the details have been declared.
  • Recheck the figures as counting progresses and final results are published.

The results page provides a searchable list of urban local bodies and is being updated as results are declared.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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