Vijaywada: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in the state till February 14. As per the state government, the curfew will be enforced between 11 pm at night to 5 am in the morning. All non-essential movements will be prohibited during the curfew hours.Also Read - Allow Theatres To Operate At 100% Capacity: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Urges Bommai Govt

As per the latest order issued by the stateHealth Department, other COVID-19 curbs issued in a previous order on January 11 will also remain in place for the next two weeks. The state government had imposed the night curfew after the Sankranthi festival, from January 18 to January 31. Also Read - Odisha: Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Revises Night Curfew Timing; Allows Saraswati Puja in Schools

COVID-19 Restiction In Place As Per Previous Order

All gatherings and congregations including marriages, religious gatherings, social activities are allowed to have a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and a maximum of 100 participants at indoor locations

Movie theatres allowed to fuction at 50 per cent capacity with mendate to leave alternate seats vacant.

Waaring mask compuslary at all public places.

Religious institutions have been directed to ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitation.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a marked drop in Covid-19 cases as 35,035 sample tests yielded 6,213 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate dipped to about 18 per cent.

The latest bulletin said 10,795 infected persons got cured while five others succumbed in the state. The number of active cases came further down to 1,05,930, the bulletin said. The state had reported 5,879 fresh cases on Monday.

The gross Covid-19 positives today touched 22,82,583, recoveries 21,62,033 and deaths 14,620.

In 24 hours, the highest number of 903 fresh cases came from Krishna districts and the lowest of 86 from Vizianagaram. Guntur district registered 830, East Godavari 731, Kurnool 679, West Godavari 642 and Visakhapatnam 518 cases. The remaining six districts added less than 500 new cases each. Chittoor, Guntur, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

