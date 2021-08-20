Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday extended the night curfew till September 4 to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision was taken after a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh MLA Builds Temple Worth Rs 2 Crore For CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sparks Online Buzz | Watch

Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal issued the order to extend night curfew in the state along with fresh COVID guidelines. “District collectors, superintendents of police and commissioners must strictly enforce these rules,” Singhal said. Also Read - Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Reopen Today Following COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Latest COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions in Andhra Pradesh:

The current night curfew timings in Andhra Pradesh are from 11 pm to 6 am.

Not more than 150 persons will be allowed at marriages, functions and religious events.

Following Covid appropriate behaviour was a must at all congregations.

Any violation will attract action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,501 new COVID cases and 10 deaths. A total of 67,716 tests were conducted during that period. The fresh cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally to 19.9 lakh while the death toll mounted to 13,696.

Officials said 1,697 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered people to over 19.6 lakh.

Currently, there 15,738 active COVID cases in the state. The health authorities have so far conducted 2.59 crore tests.

(With IANS inputs)