New Delhi: A young man in Andhra Pradesh killed a 17-year-old girl by slitting her throat over an argument. The incident took place near Saibaba temple in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka area. The woman bled till she died on the spot. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Orders 30% Fee Cut in Private Schools, Intermediate Colleges

If reports are to be believed, the accused was irked that the woman has “rejected him”. The man has been arrested. Also Read - Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League, Adda 52 And Other Online Games Banned in AP

An argument had broken out between the duo angering Anil who later slit Varalakshmi (victim’s) throat with a sharp weapon. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Andhra Pradesh From Nov 2, Classes on Alternate Days For Half-Day Only

In an earlier incident, a 25-year-old labourer had allegedly killed his wife in Rajasthan’s Bundi district after she said there was nothing left to eat at home. The incident took place in Dara Ka Nayagaun village under Dablana police station limits.

Nandkishore Bheel hit his wife Sharmabai (22) on the head with a stick and fled from his house. However, he was later arrested.

Nandkishore and Sharmabai, who worked as daily wage labourers, had an argument over shortage of rations at their house, Dablana SHO Ramvilas had said.