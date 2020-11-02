Kadapa: At least five persons died in a road accident on Monday after two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh, reported news agency ANI. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Facing 'Rejection', Man Slits Throat of 17-year-old Girl With Sharp-edged Weapon

As per the report, four people died on the spot after the vehicles caught fire. Another person was rushed to RIMS Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries.

Andhra Pradesh: Five persons died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am today near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa pic.twitter.com/zbT8cIQzmA — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

The tragic accident occurred at around 3am today.

(With inputs from ANI)