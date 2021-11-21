Andhra Pradesh Flood Latest News: Heavy rains triggered by deep depression have led to unprecedented deluge in Andhra Pradesh. Due to heavy downpour, hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded, traffic was either closed or suspended in highways and over 100 trains cancelled snapping rail-road link between southern and other parts of the country on Sunday. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur. Here are top developments from rain-related incidents.Also Read - Several Areas Inundated As Heavy Rains Lash Tirupati Due To Depression In Bay Of Bengal

The death toll in rain-related incidents in different districts of Andhra Pradesh touched 33 as more bodies were retrieved from the flooded streams and at least 12 people were reported missing. The Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 remained cut off for traffic between Nellore and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh as was the Chennai grand trunk rail route severing the all-important link between the southern and eastern and northern parts of the country. As per updates from South Central Railway, more than 100 express trains were cancelled because of the damage caused to the railway tracks near Nellore and 29 more diverted. The Chennai-Mumbai rail route that runs through Kadapa district also remained shut as the tracks got washed away near Nandaluru. The state government said over 2,007 houses were damaged in four flood-hit districts, the highest being 911 in Chittoor, causing a loss of Rs 5.18 crore. As part of the relief mission, the state government ordered free distribution of 25 kg rice, one kg red gram dal, one litre of edible oil, a kg each of potatoes and onion to the flood-affected families. A fresh flood scare, meanwhile, stared temple-town Tirupati and surrounding villages as a breach started developing in the Rayalacheruvu lake. The Chittoor district authorities have directed people living in 20 villages to immediately move to safer locations. Floodwater gushing out from the Veligallu reservoir led to the collapse of a bridge on river Papagni cutting off the road link between Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts. The State Disaster Management Authority said more than two lakh cusecs of floodwater flowed out of the Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district, leading to the deluge.