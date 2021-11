Andhra Pradesh Flood Latest News: Heavy rains triggered by deep depression have led to unprecedented deluge in Andhra Pradesh. Due to heavy downpour, hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded, traffic was either closed or suspended in highways and over 100 trains cancelled snapping rail-road link between southern and other parts of the country on Sunday. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur. Here are top developments from rain-related incidents.Also Read - Several Areas Inundated As Heavy Rains Lash Tirupati Due To Depression In Bay Of Bengal