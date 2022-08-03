New Delhi: At least 112 women fell ill and many were hospital after gas leak at a manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district. The gas leak reportedly took place on Tuesday which affected staff of Seeds Apparel India in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area. A probe has now been ordered and a committee has been formed to investigate the accident.Also Read - Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: 178 People Affected, Many Fall Unconscious And Suffer Vomiting; CM Orders Probe
Gas leak at company premises in Andhra – Top points
- A panel has now been formed after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the accident.
- The women workers, who were affected due to the gas leak, had then complained of vomiting, nausea, and breathlessness while some of them fainted.
- About 50 women were shifted to hospitals in ambulances while others were being provided first aid within the factory premises.
- Seeds Apparel India, which employs only women is located on the 1,000 acres campus of Brandix, which is located next to Porus Labs, the chemical company.
- Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath spoke to the district Collector over phone and directed officials to provide best possible treatment to the affected.
- This is the second incident of gas leak from the same company in two months. On July 3, more than 200 women employees were affected.
- Seeds Apparel and Porus Labs were shut down for a week. The government had ordered an inquiry after closing down the factory.