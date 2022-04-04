Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Monday (April 4) officially created 13 new districts taking the total number to 26. The 13 new districts were formally launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday through video conferencing from his official residence. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district collectors and superintendents of police attended the inaugural programmes in their respective districts.Also Read - Viral Video: Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire & Bursts in Flames Outside Andhra Temple | Watch

CM Reddy extended his heartiest wishes and congratulations to the people, officials and employees for the formation of the new districts and asked the officials to ensure that people are benefited by the schemes announced by government. Speaking on the occasion, he said people have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government as the schemes are directly delivered to their doorstep, and that the same is being extended to the districts now. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh to Have 13 New Districts from April 4; Check List of Total 26 Districts Here

“We have seen the development through decentralised administration in the form of village and ward secretariats. We are now decentralising at the district level as well. From now on, AP is a state with 26 districts. We have at least one parliamentary constituency per district,” Reddy said. Also Read - At Least 8 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Party Fell Into Valley in Andhra's Chittoor

The Chief Minister said while retaining names of 13 old districts, 13 new districts have been carved out for decentralised, accelerated and balanced growth and for administrative convenience. He further added that it was very much needed for Andhra Pradesh which has a population of about five crore. The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh with a population of 4.96 crore required new districts. “Till yesterday, we had one district for a population of 38.15 lakh but now with creation of 13 new districts, there is one district for a population of 19.07 lakh,” he said.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayyia Aand Tirupati. Each district will now have six to eight assembly segments except in one tribal district.

Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.