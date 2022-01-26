Amaravati: On the eve of Republic Day, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has revised the number of districts in the state, increasing it from the existing 13 to 26. The Andhra government issued a new official gazette notification for carving out 13 new districts in the state under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5). These have been carved out from the existing 13 districts, bringing the number of districts in the state to 26.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Extends Night Curfew Till Jan 31, Exempts Essential Services | Guidelines Here

The new names of the new 13 districts are as follows, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR District, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Sri Balaji district. The names of the existing 13 districts include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapuram, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Chittoor were also carried while forming the new districts.

CM Reddy had earlier declared he intended to create new districts for administrative efficiency. He also indicated the districts would be created based on the number of Parliamentary constituencies in the state, 25.

Here is a list of the new and the respective headquarters.

1. Srikakulam – Srikakulam

2. Vizianagaram – Vizianagaram

3. Manyam Dist – Parvathipuram (new)

4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District – Paderu (new)

5. Visakhapatnam – Visakhapatnam

6. Anakapalli – Anakapalli (new)

7. Kakinada – Kakinada (new)

8. Kona Seema – Amalapuram (new)

9. East Godavari – Rajamahendravaram

10. West Godavari – Bheemavaram

11. Eluru – Eluru (new)

12. Krishna – Machilipatnam

13. NTR District – Vijayawada (new)

14. Guntur – Guntur

15. Bapatla – Bapatla (new)

16. Palnadu – Narsaraopeta (new)

17. Prakasam – Ongole

18. SPS Nellore – Nellore

19. Kurnool – Kurnool

20. Nandyal – Nandyal (new)

21. Ananthapuram – Ananthapuram

22. Sri Satyasai District – Puttaparthy (new)

23. YSR Kadapa – Kadapa

24. Annamayya District – Rayachoty (new)

25. Chittoor – Chittoor

26. Sri Balaji Dist. – Tirupati (new)